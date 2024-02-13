Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CRSR, BA, LOPE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Corsair Gaming Inc (Symbol: CRSR), where a total volume of 2,930 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 293,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 86% of CRSR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 340,715 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,000 underlying shares of CRSR. Below is a chart showing CRSR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 107,131 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 8,116 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 811,600 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Grand Canyon Education Inc (Symbol: LOPE) options are showing a volume of 1,969 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 196,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.3% of LOPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 239,150 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,700 underlying shares of LOPE. Below is a chart showing LOPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

