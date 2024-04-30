Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CLH, SIG, QNST

Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG) options are showing a volume of 4,457 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 445,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.2% of SIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 728,175 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $93 strike call option expiring May 03, 2024, with 3,730 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 373,000 underlying shares of SIG. Below is a chart showing SIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $93 strike highlighted in orange:
And QuinStreet, Inc. (Symbol: QNST) saw options trading volume of 1,828 contracts, representing approximately 182,800 underlying shares or approximately 59.6% of QNST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 306,940 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 966 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,600 underlying shares of QNST. Below is a chart showing QNST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CLH options, SIG options, or QNST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Nelson Peltz Stock Picks
ROP shares outstanding history
SKYA shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.