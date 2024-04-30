Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CLH, SIG, QNST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Clean Harbors Inc (Symbol: CLH), where a total volume of 1,739 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 173,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.5% of CLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 278,460 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024 , with 696 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,600 underlying shares of CLH. Below is a chart showing CLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG) options are showing a volume of 4,457 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 445,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.2% of SIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 728,175 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $93 strike call option expiring May 03, 2024, with 3,730 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 373,000 underlying shares of SIG. Below is a chart showing SIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $93 strike highlighted in orange:

And QuinStreet, Inc. (Symbol: QNST) saw options trading volume of 1,828 contracts, representing approximately 182,800 underlying shares or approximately 59.6% of QNST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 306,940 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 966 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,600 underlying shares of QNST. Below is a chart showing QNST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CLH options, SIG options, or QNST options

