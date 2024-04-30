News & Insights

CLH

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CLH, SIG, QNST

April 30, 2024 — 03:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Clean Harbors Inc (Symbol: CLH), where a total volume of 1,739 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 173,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.5% of CLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 278,460 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 696 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,600 underlying shares of CLH. Below is a chart showing CLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG) options are showing a volume of 4,457 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 445,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.2% of SIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 728,175 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $93 strike call option expiring May 03, 2024, with 3,730 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 373,000 underlying shares of SIG. Below is a chart showing SIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $93 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And QuinStreet, Inc. (Symbol: QNST) saw options trading volume of 1,828 contracts, representing approximately 182,800 underlying shares or approximately 59.6% of QNST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 306,940 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 966 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,600 underlying shares of QNST. Below is a chart showing QNST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
