Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CHPT, SPLK, BURL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ChargePoint Holdings Inc (Symbol: CHPT), where a total of 49,550 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.2% of CHPT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 11,565 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of CHPT. Below is a chart showing CHPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK) saw options trading volume of 9,954 contracts, representing approximately 995,400 underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $124 strike call option expiring September 22, 2023, with 682 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,200 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $124 strike highlighted in orange:

And Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) options are showing a volume of 6,423 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 642,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,000 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CHPT options, SPLK options, or BURL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

