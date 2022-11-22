Markets
CF

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CF, MOS, AA

November 22, 2022 — 03:39 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF), where a total volume of 11,185 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.3% of CF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,000 underlying shares of CF. Below is a chart showing CF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) saw options trading volume of 17,717 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 42% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,137 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,700 underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) saw options trading volume of 27,771 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,670 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 167,000 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CF options, MOS options, or AA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 PCK Dividend History
 Institutional Holders of ONEX
 XPP Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CF
MOS
AA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.