Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CF, MOS, AA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF), where a total volume of 11,185 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.3% of CF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,000 underlying shares of CF. Below is a chart showing CF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) saw options trading volume of 17,717 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 42% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,137 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,700 underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) saw options trading volume of 27,771 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,670 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 167,000 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

