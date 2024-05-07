News & Insights

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CEIX, EA, CMP

May 07, 2024 — 03:31 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CONSOL Energy Inc (Symbol: CEIX), where a total of 1,761 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 176,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.5% of CEIX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 355,750 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 425 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,500 underlying shares of CEIX. Below is a chart showing CEIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) saw options trading volume of 8,134 contracts, representing approximately 813,400 underlying shares or approximately 49.1% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring June 07, 2024, with 1,627 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,700 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And Compass Minerals International Inc (Symbol: CMP) saw options trading volume of 3,018 contracts, representing approximately 301,800 underlying shares or approximately 49% of CMP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 615,595 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,617 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,700 underlying shares of CMP. Below is a chart showing CMP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

