Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CEIX, EA, CMP

Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) saw options trading volume of 8,134 contracts, representing approximately 813,400 underlying shares or approximately 49.1% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring June 07, 2024, with 1,627 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,700 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
And Compass Minerals International Inc (Symbol: CMP) saw options trading volume of 3,018 contracts, representing approximately 301,800 underlying shares or approximately 49% of CMP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 615,595 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,617 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,700 underlying shares of CMP. Below is a chart showing CMP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CEIX options, EA options, or CMP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Funds Holding CLDR
Funds Holding FUTY
PMCB YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.