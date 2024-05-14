Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BOOT, RUN, STNG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (Symbol: BOOT), where a total of 5,979 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 597,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.3% of BOOT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 773,695 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024 , with 2,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,100 underlying shares of BOOT. Below is a chart showing BOOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN) saw options trading volume of 82,344 contracts, representing approximately 8.2 million underlying shares or approximately 76.7% of RUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 29,318 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of RUN. Below is a chart showing RUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

And Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) saw options trading volume of 5,260 contracts, representing approximately 526,000 underlying shares or approximately 74.9% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 702,530 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 1,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,000 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BOOT options, RUN options, or STNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.