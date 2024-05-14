News & Insights

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BOOT, RUN, STNG

May 14, 2024 — 05:09 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (Symbol: BOOT), where a total of 5,979 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 597,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.3% of BOOT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 773,695 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,100 underlying shares of BOOT. Below is a chart showing BOOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN) saw options trading volume of 82,344 contracts, representing approximately 8.2 million underlying shares or approximately 76.7% of RUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 29,318 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of RUN. Below is a chart showing RUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) saw options trading volume of 5,260 contracts, representing approximately 526,000 underlying shares or approximately 74.9% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 702,530 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 1,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,000 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BOOT options, RUN options, or STNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
