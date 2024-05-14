Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BOOT, RUN, STNG

Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN) saw options trading volume of 82,344 contracts, representing approximately 8.2 million underlying shares or approximately 76.7% of RUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 29,318 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of RUN. Below is a chart showing RUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:
And Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) saw options trading volume of 5,260 contracts, representing approximately 526,000 underlying shares or approximately 74.9% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 702,530 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 1,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,000 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BOOT options, RUN options, or STNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Warren Buffett Dividend Stock Portfolio
INCY DMA
SLRN shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.