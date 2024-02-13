Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, NVDA, CMG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total volume of 8,745 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 874,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 345.8% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 252,885 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3435 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 304 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,400 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3435 strike highlighted in orange:

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 1.4 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 135.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 285% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 47.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $750 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 61,856 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $750 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 5,257 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 525,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 195.2% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 269,380 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2700 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 266 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,600 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2700 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BKNG options, NVDA options, or CMG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.