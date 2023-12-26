News & Insights

Markets
BJRI

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BJRI, OSCR, CRWD

December 26, 2023 — 03:23 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in BJ's Restaurants Inc (Symbol: BJRI), where a total of 1,351 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 135,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41% of BJRI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 329,440 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of BJRI. Below is a chart showing BJRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Oscar Health Inc (Symbol: OSCR) saw options trading volume of 7,730 contracts, representing approximately 773,000 underlying shares or approximately 40.6% of OSCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 2,513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,300 underlying shares of OSCR. Below is a chart showing OSCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) options are showing a volume of 16,303 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.4% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,633 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,300 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BJRI options, OSCR options, or CRWD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding DFS
 EXXI Options Chain
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TVAC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BJRI
OSCR
CRWD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.