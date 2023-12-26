Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BJRI, OSCR, CRWD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in BJ's Restaurants Inc (Symbol: BJRI), where a total of 1,351 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 135,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41% of BJRI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 329,440 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of BJRI. Below is a chart showing BJRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
Oscar Health Inc (Symbol: OSCR) saw options trading volume of 7,730 contracts, representing approximately 773,000 underlying shares or approximately 40.6% of OSCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 2,513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,300 underlying shares of OSCR. Below is a chart showing OSCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) options are showing a volume of 16,303 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.4% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,633 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,300 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
