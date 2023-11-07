Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BCO, LLY, LAZ

News & Insights

November 07, 2023 — 03:20 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Brinks Co (Symbol: BCO), where a total volume of 2,311 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 231,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78.2% of BCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 295,515 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,200 underlying shares of BCO. Below is a chart showing BCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 25,696 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.9% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring November 10, 2023, with 1,940 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,000 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lazard (Symbol: LAZ) options are showing a volume of 5,766 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 576,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.7% of LAZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 761,250 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 280,000 underlying shares of LAZ. Below is a chart showing LAZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

