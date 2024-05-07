News & Insights

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BAND, COIN, CFLT

May 07, 2024 — 03:31 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bandwidth Inc (Symbol: BAND), where a total volume of 1,985 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 198,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 89.9% of BAND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 220,825 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 643 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,300 underlying shares of BAND. Below is a chart showing BAND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) saw options trading volume of 83,344 contracts, representing approximately 8.3 million underlying shares or approximately 88.6% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024, with 4,073 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 407,300 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And Confluent Inc (Symbol: CFLT) saw options trading volume of 27,242 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 88.5% of CFLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 9,846 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 984,600 underlying shares of CFLT. Below is a chart showing CFLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

