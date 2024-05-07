Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BAND, COIN, CFLT

Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) saw options trading volume of 83,344 contracts, representing approximately 8.3 million underlying shares or approximately 88.6% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024, with 4,073 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 407,300 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
And Confluent Inc (Symbol: CFLT) saw options trading volume of 27,242 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 88.5% of CFLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 9,846 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 984,600 underlying shares of CFLT. Below is a chart showing CFLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BAND options, COIN options, or CFLT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Funds Holding MGM
McKesson YTD Return
VLTA Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.