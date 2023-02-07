Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AZO, SBUX, ILMN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), where a total of 676 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 67,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.3% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 152,760 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2500 strike call option expiring February 10, 2023, with 37 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3,700 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2500 strike highlighted in orange:
Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 29,592 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,771 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 277,100 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
And Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) saw options trading volume of 5,600 contracts, representing approximately 560,000 underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of ILMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 770 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,000 underlying shares of ILMN. Below is a chart showing ILMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
