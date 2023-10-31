Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AVXL, EXTR, LRCX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Anavex Life Sciences Corp (Symbol: AVXL), where a total volume of 4,368 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 436,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50% of AVXL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 873,700 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,389 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,900 underlying shares of AVXL. Below is a chart showing AVXL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:
Extreme Networks Inc (Symbol: EXTR) options are showing a volume of 10,186 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.7% of EXTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 4,596 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 459,600 underlying shares of EXTR. Below is a chart showing EXTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 5,099 contracts, representing approximately 509,900 underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 176 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17,600 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:
