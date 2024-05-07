Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AOSL, NOW, CPRI

ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 10,059 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.4% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $725 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024, with 497 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,700 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $725 strike highlighted in orange:
And Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI) options are showing a volume of 18,908 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.7% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 4,241 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 424,100 underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:
