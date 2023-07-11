Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AMZN, AAPL, ENPH

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total of 445,198 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 44.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 82.1% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 54.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 61,687 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 395,485 contracts, representing approximately 39.5 million underlying shares or approximately 72.1% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 54.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 58,752 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) options are showing a volume of 24,910 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.8% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 2,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,600 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

