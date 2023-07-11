News & Insights

Markets
AMZN

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AMZN, AAPL, ENPH

July 11, 2023 — 01:29 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total of 445,198 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 44.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 82.1% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 54.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 61,687 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 395,485 contracts, representing approximately 39.5 million underlying shares or approximately 72.1% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 54.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 58,752 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) options are showing a volume of 24,910 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.8% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 2,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,600 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, AAPL options, or ENPH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 GLYC Stock Predictions
 VALQ Videos
 APU Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN
AAPL
ENPH

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.