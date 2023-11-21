News & Insights

AMEH

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AMEH, TIPT, LOW

November 21, 2023 — 03:49 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (Symbol: AMEH), where a total of 6,125 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 612,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 364.9% of AMEH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 167,865 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 5,877 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 587,700 underlying shares of AMEH. Below is a chart showing AMEH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Tiptree Inc (Symbol: TIPT) options are showing a volume of 1,641 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 164,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 267.1% of TIPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 61,445 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,410 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,000 underlying shares of TIPT. Below is a chart showing TIPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) saw options trading volume of 53,712 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 196.1% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring November 24, 2023, with 5,226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 522,600 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

