Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AMEH, TIPT, LOW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (Symbol: AMEH), where a total of 6,125 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 612,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 364.9% of AMEH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 167,865 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 5,877 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 587,700 underlying shares of AMEH. Below is a chart showing AMEH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Tiptree Inc (Symbol: TIPT) options are showing a volume of 1,641 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 164,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 267.1% of TIPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 61,445 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,410 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,000 underlying shares of TIPT. Below is a chart showing TIPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) saw options trading volume of 53,712 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 196.1% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring November 24, 2023, with 5,226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 522,600 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:
