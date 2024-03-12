Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AMD, ALGM, AIG

Allegro MicroSystems Inc (Symbol: ALGM) options are showing a volume of 16,039 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.3% of ALGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 15,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of ALGM. Below is a chart showing ALGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And American International Group Inc (Symbol: AIG) options are showing a volume of 37,364 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.7% of AIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 12,441 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of AIG. Below is a chart showing AIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMD options, ALGM options, or AIG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Mortgage REITs Hedge Funds Are Selling
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding IGOV
ITHX market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.