News & Insights

Markets
AMD

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AMD, ALGM, AIG

March 12, 2024 — 03:27 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total of 598,808 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 59.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 85.6% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 70.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 43,720 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Allegro MicroSystems Inc (Symbol: ALGM) options are showing a volume of 16,039 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.3% of ALGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 15,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of ALGM. Below is a chart showing ALGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And American International Group Inc (Symbol: AIG) options are showing a volume of 37,364 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.7% of AIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 12,441 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of AIG. Below is a chart showing AIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMD options, ALGM options, or AIG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Mortgage REITs Hedge Funds Are Selling
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding IGOV
 ITHX market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMD
AIG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.