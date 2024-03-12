Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AMD, ALGM, AIG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total of 598,808 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 59.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 85.6% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 70.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024 , with 43,720 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Allegro MicroSystems Inc (Symbol: ALGM) options are showing a volume of 16,039 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.3% of ALGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 15,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of ALGM. Below is a chart showing ALGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And American International Group Inc (Symbol: AIG) options are showing a volume of 37,364 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.7% of AIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 12,441 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of AIG. Below is a chart showing AIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMD options, ALGM options, or AIG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

