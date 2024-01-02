News & Insights

AMD

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AMD, AEO, AYX

January 02, 2024 — 03:17 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total of 535,589 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 53.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 83.7% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 64.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring January 05, 2024, with 24,414 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: AEO) saw options trading volume of 33,555 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 79.6% of AEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 18,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of AEO. Below is a chart showing AEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alteryx Inc (Symbol: AYX) saw options trading volume of 22,574 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 71.4% of AYX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 10,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of AYX. Below is a chart showing AYX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

