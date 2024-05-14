Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AMC, GME, ORCL

GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) options are showing a volume of 650,506 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 65.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 302.3% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 37,636 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:
And Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 158,002 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 273% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 19,229 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMC options, GME options, or ORCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
