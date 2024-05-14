Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AMC, GME, ORCL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC), where a total of 1.5 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 151.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 329.7% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 45.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024 , with 90,879 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.1 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) options are showing a volume of 650,506 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 65.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 302.3% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 37,636 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:

And Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 158,002 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 273% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 19,229 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

