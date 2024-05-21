Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ADBE, KNX, STWD

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNX) saw options trading volume of 12,778 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 53% of KNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 12,296 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of KNX. Below is a chart showing KNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Starwood Property Trust Inc. (Symbol: STWD) saw options trading volume of 10,189 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 46.7% of STWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 8,976 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 897,600 underlying shares of STWD. Below is a chart showing STWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ADBE options, KNX options, or STWD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
