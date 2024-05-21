Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ADBE, KNX, STWD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total of 14,945 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.4% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $490 strike call option expiring May 24, 2024 , with 1,223 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,300 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNX) saw options trading volume of 12,778 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 53% of KNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 12,296 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of KNX. Below is a chart showing KNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Starwood Property Trust Inc. (Symbol: STWD) saw options trading volume of 10,189 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 46.7% of STWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 8,976 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 897,600 underlying shares of STWD. Below is a chart showing STWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ADBE options, KNX options, or STWD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

