Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AAPL, GS, ATVI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total volume of 436,684 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 43.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 85.3% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 51.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike call option expiring April 28, 2023, with 55,809 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 16,972 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $345 strike call option expiring April 28, 2023, with 921 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,100 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $345 strike highlighted in orange:
And Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) saw options trading volume of 45,205 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 73.6% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 11,363 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AAPL options, GS options, or ATVI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
