Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AAPL, AMZN, MRNA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total of 764,142 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 76.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 116.1% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 65.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike put option expiring September 29, 2023, with 69,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 527,505 contracts, representing approximately 52.8 million underlying shares or approximately 102.3% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 51.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring September 29, 2023, with 32,147 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) saw options trading volume of 32,593 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 86.5% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,970 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 297,000 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AAPL options, AMZN options, or MRNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding WMW
BOKF Average Annual Return
CLIR Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.