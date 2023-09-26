News & Insights

Markets
AAPL

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AAPL, AMZN, MRNA

September 26, 2023 — 01:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total of 764,142 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 76.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 116.1% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 65.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike put option expiring September 29, 2023, with 69,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 527,505 contracts, representing approximately 52.8 million underlying shares or approximately 102.3% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 51.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring September 29, 2023, with 32,147 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) saw options trading volume of 32,593 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 86.5% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,970 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 297,000 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AAPL options, AMZN options, or MRNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding WMW
 BOKF Average Annual Return
 CLIR Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL
AMZN
MRNA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.