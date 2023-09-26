Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AAPL, AMZN, MRNA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total of 764,142 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 76.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 116.1% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 65.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike put option expiring September 29, 2023, with 69,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 527,505 contracts, representing approximately 52.8 million underlying shares or approximately 102.3% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 51.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring September 29, 2023, with 32,147 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) saw options trading volume of 32,593 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 86.5% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,970 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 297,000 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AAPL options, AMZN options, or MRNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.