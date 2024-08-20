Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ZM, THO, LZB

Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO) options are showing a volume of 3,362 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 336,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.4% of THO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 499,160 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,648 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,800 underlying shares of THO. Below is a chart showing THO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And La-Z-Boy Inc. (Symbol: LZB) saw options trading volume of 2,776 contracts, representing approximately 277,600 underlying shares or approximately 62.8% of LZB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 442,375 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,900 underlying shares of LZB. Below is a chart showing LZB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ZM options, THO options, or LZB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
