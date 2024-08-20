News & Insights

Markets
ZM

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ZM, THO, LZB

August 20, 2024 — 04:01 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM), where a total volume of 19,533 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78.9% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring September 13, 2024, with 1,440 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,000 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO) options are showing a volume of 3,362 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 336,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.4% of THO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 499,160 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,648 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,800 underlying shares of THO. Below is a chart showing THO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And La-Z-Boy Inc. (Symbol: LZB) saw options trading volume of 2,776 contracts, representing approximately 277,600 underlying shares or approximately 62.8% of LZB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 442,375 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,900 underlying shares of LZB. Below is a chart showing LZB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ZM options, THO options, or LZB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 MLPs Hedge Funds Are Buying
 Funds Holding PORT
 ALDR Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ZM
THO
LZB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.