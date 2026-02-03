Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ZG, SPOT, STNE

Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 27,386 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 105.3% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $480 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,188 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,800 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:
And StoneCo Ltd (Symbol: STNE) saw options trading volume of 42,008 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 74.4% of STNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 11,570 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of STNE. Below is a chart showing STNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ZG options, SPOT options, or STNE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
