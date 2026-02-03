Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ZG, SPOT, STNE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: ZG), where a total of 8,525 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 852,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 129.9% of ZG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 656,350 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 4,209 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 420,900 underlying shares of ZG. Below is a chart showing ZG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 27,386 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 105.3% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $480 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,188 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,800 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:

And StoneCo Ltd (Symbol: STNE) saw options trading volume of 42,008 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 74.4% of STNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 11,570 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of STNE. Below is a chart showing STNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

