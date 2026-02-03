Markets
ZG

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ZG, SPOT, STNE

February 03, 2026 — 03:22 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: ZG), where a total of 8,525 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 852,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 129.9% of ZG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 656,350 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 4,209 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 420,900 underlying shares of ZG. Below is a chart showing ZG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 27,386 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 105.3% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $480 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,188 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,800 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And StoneCo Ltd (Symbol: STNE) saw options trading volume of 42,008 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 74.4% of STNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 11,570 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of STNE. Below is a chart showing STNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ZG options, SPOT options, or STNE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 TCBI market cap history
 Funds Holding PSMG
 ATGE Past Earnings

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
TCBI market cap history-> Funds Holding PSMG-> ATGE Past Earnings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ZG
SPOT
STNE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.