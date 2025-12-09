Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ZG, PLAY, ARES

December 09, 2025 — 03:18 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: ZG), where a total volume of 5,947 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 594,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 91.4% of ZG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 650,690 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,144 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 314,400 underlying shares of ZG. Below is a chart showing ZG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PLAY) saw options trading volume of 12,214 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 90.8% of PLAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 5,163 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 516,300 underlying shares of PLAY. Below is a chart showing PLAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ares Management Corp (Symbol: ARES) options are showing a volume of 13,960 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.9% of ARES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 355,200 underlying shares of ARES. Below is a chart showing ARES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ZG options, PLAY options, or ARES options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
