Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ZG, PLAY, ARES

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: ZG), where a total volume of 5,947 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 594,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 91.4% of ZG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 650,690 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 3,144 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 314,400 underlying shares of ZG. Below is a chart showing ZG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PLAY) saw options trading volume of 12,214 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 90.8% of PLAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 5,163 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 516,300 underlying shares of PLAY. Below is a chart showing PLAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ares Management Corp (Symbol: ARES) options are showing a volume of 13,960 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.9% of ARES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 355,200 underlying shares of ARES. Below is a chart showing ARES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

