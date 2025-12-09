Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ZG, PLAY, ARES

Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PLAY) saw options trading volume of 12,214 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 90.8% of PLAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 5,163 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 516,300 underlying shares of PLAY. Below is a chart showing PLAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ares Management Corp (Symbol: ARES) options are showing a volume of 13,960 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.9% of ARES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 355,200 underlying shares of ARES. Below is a chart showing ARES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
