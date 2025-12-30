Notable Tuesday Option Activity: Z, UPS, HIMS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z), where a total volume of 12,488 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.5% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 8,055 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 805,500 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) saw options trading volume of 28,210 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 415,000 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS) options are showing a volume of 57,926 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 6,129 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 612,900 underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for Z options, UPS options, or HIMS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.