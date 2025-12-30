Notable Tuesday Option Activity: Z, UPS, HIMS

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) saw options trading volume of 28,210 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 415,000 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS) options are showing a volume of 57,926 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 6,129 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 612,900 underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
