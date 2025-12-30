Markets
Z

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: Z, UPS, HIMS

December 30, 2025 — 03:18 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z), where a total volume of 12,488 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.5% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 8,055 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 805,500 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) saw options trading volume of 28,210 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 415,000 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS) options are showing a volume of 57,926 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 6,129 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 612,900 underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for Z options, UPS options, or HIMS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 CXT Average Annual Return
 Funds Holding DFEN
 LONE Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
CXT Average Annual Return-> Funds Holding DFEN-> LONE Videos-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

Z
UPS
HIMS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.