Notable Tuesday Option Activity: XPO, PRM, CENX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in XPO Inc (Symbol: XPO), where a total volume of 7,959 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 795,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.9% of XPO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024 , with 2,530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,000 underlying shares of XPO. Below is a chart showing XPO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Perimeter Solutions SA (Symbol: PRM) options are showing a volume of 4,026 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 402,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of PRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 907,960 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 4,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,100 underlying shares of PRM. Below is a chart showing PRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Century Aluminum Co. (Symbol: CENX) options are showing a volume of 6,091 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 609,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of CENX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 3,080 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 308,000 underlying shares of CENX. Below is a chart showing CENX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for XPO options, PRM options, or CENX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.