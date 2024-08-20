Notable Tuesday Option Activity: XPO, PRM, CENX

Perimeter Solutions SA (Symbol: PRM) options are showing a volume of 4,026 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 402,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of PRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 907,960 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 4,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,100 underlying shares of PRM. Below is a chart showing PRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Century Aluminum Co. (Symbol: CENX) options are showing a volume of 6,091 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 609,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of CENX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 3,080 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 308,000 underlying shares of CENX. Below is a chart showing CENX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
