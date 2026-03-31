Notable Tuesday Option Activity: XOM, SMR, CEG

Nuscale Power Corporation Class A (Symbol: SMR) saw options trading volume of 109,764 contracts, representing approximately 11.0 million underlying shares or approximately 56.4% of SMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11.50 strike call option expiring April 02, 2026, with 21,936 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of SMR. Below is a chart showing SMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) options are showing a volume of 16,099 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55% of CEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,374 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,400 underlying shares of CEG. Below is a chart showing CEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for XOM options, SMR options, or CEG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: David Einhorn Stock Picks
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FRA
Top Dividend Stocks YTD
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.