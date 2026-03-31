Notable Tuesday Option Activity: XOM, SMR, CEG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), where a total of 139,624 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 14.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.4% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 24.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring April 02, 2026 , with 16,587 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Nuscale Power Corporation Class A (Symbol: SMR) saw options trading volume of 109,764 contracts, representing approximately 11.0 million underlying shares or approximately 56.4% of SMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11.50 strike call option expiring April 02, 2026, with 21,936 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of SMR. Below is a chart showing SMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) options are showing a volume of 16,099 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55% of CEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,374 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,400 underlying shares of CEG. Below is a chart showing CEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for XOM options, SMR options, or CEG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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