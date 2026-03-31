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XOM

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: XOM, SMR, CEG

March 31, 2026 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), where a total of 139,624 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 14.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.4% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 24.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring April 02, 2026, with 16,587 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Nuscale Power Corporation Class A (Symbol: SMR) saw options trading volume of 109,764 contracts, representing approximately 11.0 million underlying shares or approximately 56.4% of SMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11.50 strike call option expiring April 02, 2026, with 21,936 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of SMR. Below is a chart showing SMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) options are showing a volume of 16,099 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55% of CEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,374 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,400 underlying shares of CEG. Below is a chart showing CEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for XOM options, SMR options, or CEG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 David Einhorn Stock Picks
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FRA
 Top Dividend Stocks YTD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
David Einhorn Stock Picks-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FRA-> Top Dividend Stocks YTD-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

XOM
SMR
CEG

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