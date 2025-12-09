Notable Tuesday Option Activity: XOM, LULU, TTWO

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 21,247 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.1% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,315 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,500 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
And Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) saw options trading volume of 8,886 contracts, representing approximately 888,600 underlying shares or approximately 57.7% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike put option expiring December 26, 2025, with 7,830 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 783,000 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:
