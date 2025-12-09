Markets
XOM

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: XOM, LULU, TTWO

December 09, 2025 — 01:30 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), where a total of 110,021 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 75.4% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 14.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 9,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 900,400 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 21,247 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.1% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,315 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,500 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) saw options trading volume of 8,886 contracts, representing approximately 888,600 underlying shares or approximately 57.7% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike put option expiring December 26, 2025, with 7,830 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 783,000 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

