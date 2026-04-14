Notable Tuesday Option Activity: WYNN, XYZ, VRSN

Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ) options are showing a volume of 43,876 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.7% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 17,769 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Verisign Inc (Symbol: VRSN) options are showing a volume of 6,189 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 618,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.1% of VRSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 883,265 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 3,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,700 underlying shares of VRSN. Below is a chart showing VRSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WYNN options, XYZ options, or VRSN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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