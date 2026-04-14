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WYNN

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: WYNN, XYZ, VRSN

April 14, 2026 — 01:35 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total volume of 11,416 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 75.4% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring December 18, 2026, with 5,170 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 517,000 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ) options are showing a volume of 43,876 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.7% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 17,769 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Verisign Inc (Symbol: VRSN) options are showing a volume of 6,189 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 618,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.1% of VRSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 883,265 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 3,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,700 underlying shares of VRSN. Below is a chart showing VRSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WYNN options, XYZ options, or VRSN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Warren Buffett Energy Stocks
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PZRX
 Best Dividend Paying Stocks Analysts Like

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Warren Buffett Energy Stocks-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PZRX-> Best Dividend Paying Stocks Analysts Like-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WYNN
XYZ
VRSN

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