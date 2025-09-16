Notable Tuesday Option Activity: WRBY, CLMT, BBAI

Calumet Inc (Symbol: CLMT) options are showing a volume of 6,075 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 607,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.5% of CLMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 815,050 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,379 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,900 underlying shares of CLMT. Below is a chart showing CLMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:
And BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (Symbol: BBAI) options are showing a volume of 388,500 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 38.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.3% of BBAI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 53.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6.50 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 40,764 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of BBAI. Below is a chart showing BBAI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WRBY options, CLMT options, or BBAI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Dividend Alerts
Funds Holding VSEE
AFK Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.