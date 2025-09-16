Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: WRBY, CLMT, BBAI

September 16, 2025 — 03:37 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Warby Parker Inc (Symbol: WRBY), where a total of 11,234 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.1% of WRBY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 10,208 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of WRBY. Below is a chart showing WRBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Calumet Inc (Symbol: CLMT) options are showing a volume of 6,075 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 607,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.5% of CLMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 815,050 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,379 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,900 underlying shares of CLMT. Below is a chart showing CLMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

And BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (Symbol: BBAI) options are showing a volume of 388,500 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 38.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.3% of BBAI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 53.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6.50 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 40,764 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of BBAI. Below is a chart showing BBAI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WRBY options, CLMT options, or BBAI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

