Markets
WOR

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: WOR, ASTS, DCOM

June 24, 2025 — 04:16 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Worthington Enterprises Inc (Symbol: WOR), where a total of 1,643 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 164,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 82.9% of WOR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 198,105 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 696 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,600 underlying shares of WOR. Below is a chart showing WOR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) options are showing a volume of 138,919 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 27, 2025, with 9,810 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 981,000 underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Dime Community Bancshares Inc (Symbol: DCOM) options are showing a volume of 1,723 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 172,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79% of DCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 218,125 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 862 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,200 underlying shares of DCOM. Below is a chart showing DCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WOR options, ASTS options, or DCOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 SEMI Options Chain
 CNXM YTD Return
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding OSRH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
SEMI Options Chain-> CNXM YTD Return-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding OSRH-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WOR
ASTS
DCOM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.