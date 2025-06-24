Notable Tuesday Option Activity: WOR, ASTS, DCOM

AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) options are showing a volume of 138,919 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 27, 2025, with 9,810 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 981,000 underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dime Community Bancshares Inc (Symbol: DCOM) options are showing a volume of 1,723 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 172,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79% of DCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 218,125 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 862 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,200 underlying shares of DCOM. Below is a chart showing DCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WOR options, ASTS options, or DCOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
