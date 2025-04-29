Markets
WNS

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: WNS, SBUX, KMI

April 29, 2025 — 03:32 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wns (holdings) Limited Ordinary Shares (Symbol: WNS), where a total of 6,450 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 645,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 72.3% of WNS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 891,815 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 3,110 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 311,000 underlying shares of WNS. Below is a chart showing WNS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 83,089 contracts, representing approximately 8.3 million underlying shares or approximately 66% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,585 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 458,500 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI) options are showing a volume of 97,411 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60% of KMI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 31,507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of KMI. Below is a chart showing KMI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WNS options, SBUX options, or KMI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 10 Dow Components Hedge Funds Are Selling
 Funds Holding LODI
 Funds Holding PGND

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Dow Components Hedge Funds Are Selling-> Funds Holding LODI-> Funds Holding PGND-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WNS
SBUX
KMI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.