Notable Tuesday Option Activity: WNS, SBUX, KMI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wns (holdings) Limited Ordinary Shares (Symbol: WNS), where a total of 6,450 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 645,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 72.3% of WNS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 891,815 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025 , with 3,110 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 311,000 underlying shares of WNS. Below is a chart showing WNS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 83,089 contracts, representing approximately 8.3 million underlying shares or approximately 66% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,585 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 458,500 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI) options are showing a volume of 97,411 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60% of KMI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 31,507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of KMI. Below is a chart showing KMI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

