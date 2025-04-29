Notable Tuesday Option Activity: WNS, SBUX, KMI

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 83,089 contracts, representing approximately 8.3 million underlying shares or approximately 66% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,585 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 458,500 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI) options are showing a volume of 97,411 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60% of KMI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 31,507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of KMI. Below is a chart showing KMI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WNS options, SBUX options, or KMI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: 10 Dow Components Hedge Funds Are Selling
Funds Holding LODI
Funds Holding PGND
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.