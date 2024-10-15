Notable Tuesday Option Activity: WMT, ABT, TKR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total volume of 78,513 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.5% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024 , with 7,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 705,700 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82 strike highlighted in orange:

Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) options are showing a volume of 23,398 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of ABT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $116 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 3,872 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 387,200 underlying shares of ABT. Below is a chart showing ABT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $116 strike highlighted in orange:

And Timken Co. (Symbol: TKR) saw options trading volume of 2,169 contracts, representing approximately 216,900 underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of TKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 457,815 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,038 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,800 underlying shares of TKR. Below is a chart showing TKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

