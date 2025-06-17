Markets
WLY

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: WLY, VERV, NDSN

June 17, 2025 — 03:28 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in John Wiley & Sons Inc. (Symbol: WLY), where a total volume of 14,363 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 371.3% of WLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 386,815 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 4,117 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 411,700 underlying shares of WLY. Below is a chart showing WLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Verve Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VERV) saw options trading volume of 81,634 contracts, representing approximately 8.2 million underlying shares or approximately 277.9% of VERV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 27,909 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of VERV. Below is a chart showing VERV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Nordson Corp. (Symbol: NDSN) saw options trading volume of 8,328 contracts, representing approximately 832,800 underlying shares or approximately 191% of NDSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 436,035 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 4,159 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 415,900 underlying shares of NDSN. Below is a chart showing NDSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WLY options, VERV options, or NDSN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 DCI Average Annual Return
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding LYEL
 Funds Holding FLRT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
DCI Average Annual Return-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding LYEL-> Funds Holding FLRT-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WLY
VERV
NDSN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.