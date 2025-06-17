Notable Tuesday Option Activity: WLY, VERV, NDSN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in John Wiley & Sons Inc. (Symbol: WLY), where a total volume of 14,363 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 371.3% of WLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 386,815 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 4,117 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 411,700 underlying shares of WLY. Below is a chart showing WLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Verve Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VERV) saw options trading volume of 81,634 contracts, representing approximately 8.2 million underlying shares or approximately 277.9% of VERV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 27,909 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of VERV. Below is a chart showing VERV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nordson Corp. (Symbol: NDSN) saw options trading volume of 8,328 contracts, representing approximately 832,800 underlying shares or approximately 191% of NDSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 436,035 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 4,159 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 415,900 underlying shares of NDSN. Below is a chart showing NDSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WLY options, VERV options, or NDSN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

