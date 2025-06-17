Notable Tuesday Option Activity: WLY, VERV, NDSN

Verve Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VERV) saw options trading volume of 81,634 contracts, representing approximately 8.2 million underlying shares or approximately 277.9% of VERV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 27,909 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of VERV. Below is a chart showing VERV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nordson Corp. (Symbol: NDSN) saw options trading volume of 8,328 contracts, representing approximately 832,800 underlying shares or approximately 191% of NDSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 436,035 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 4,159 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 415,900 underlying shares of NDSN. Below is a chart showing NDSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
