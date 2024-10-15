News & Insights

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: WHR, SGRY, FYBR

October 15, 2024 — 03:28 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR), where a total of 5,664 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 566,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 88.5% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 640,265 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 1,203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,300 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Surgery Partners Inc (Symbol: SGRY) options are showing a volume of 5,658 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 565,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.9% of SGRY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 690,610 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of SGRY. Below is a chart showing SGRY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Frontier Communications Parent Inc (Symbol: FYBR) saw options trading volume of 18,591 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 75% of FYBR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 5,755 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 575,500 underlying shares of FYBR. Below is a chart showing FYBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WHR options, SGRY options, or FYBR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
