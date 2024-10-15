Notable Tuesday Option Activity: WHR, SGRY, FYBR

Surgery Partners Inc (Symbol: SGRY) options are showing a volume of 5,658 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 565,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.9% of SGRY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 690,610 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of SGRY. Below is a chart showing SGRY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Frontier Communications Parent Inc (Symbol: FYBR) saw options trading volume of 18,591 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 75% of FYBR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 5,755 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 575,500 underlying shares of FYBR. Below is a chart showing FYBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:
