Notable Tuesday Option Activity: WGO, LNG, SRRK

Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG) options are showing a volume of 12,958 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.1% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 7,634 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 763,400 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
And Scholar Rock Holding Corp (Symbol: SRRK) options are showing a volume of 7,463 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 746,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.6% of SRRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 3,441 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 344,100 underlying shares of SRRK. Below is a chart showing SRRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
