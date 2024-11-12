News & Insights

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: WGO, LNG, SRRK

November 12, 2024 — 04:28 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WGO), where a total volume of 6,236 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 623,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.4% of WGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 873,940 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of WGO. Below is a chart showing WGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG) options are showing a volume of 12,958 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.1% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 7,634 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 763,400 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Scholar Rock Holding Corp (Symbol: SRRK) options are showing a volume of 7,463 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 746,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.6% of SRRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 3,441 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 344,100 underlying shares of SRRK. Below is a chart showing SRRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WGO options, LNG options, or SRRK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
