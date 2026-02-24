Notable Tuesday Option Activity: WDAY, ALB, ANIP

Markets
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY), where a total of 27,759 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.4% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring March 06, 2026, with 3,604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 360,400 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) saw options trading volume of 15,286 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 51.2% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 3,910 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 391,000 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

And ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ANIP) saw options trading volume of 2,002 contracts, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares or approximately 50.8% of ANIP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 394,370 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of ANIP. Below is a chart showing ANIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

