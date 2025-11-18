Notable Tuesday Option Activity: WBD, C, JBIO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD), where a total of 175,831 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 17.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47% of WBD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 37.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 13,698 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of WBD. Below is a chart showing WBD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 51,535 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 45.7% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 333,700 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Jade Biosciences Inc. (Symbol: JBIO) options are showing a volume of 1,007 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 100,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.3% of JBIO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 232,710 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,400 underlying shares of JBIO. Below is a chart showing JBIO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

