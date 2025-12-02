Markets
W

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: W, AEO, DOMO

December 02, 2025 — 03:18 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W), where a total of 15,126 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.4% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,942 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,200 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: AEO) saw options trading volume of 27,167 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of AEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring December 05, 2025, with 2,189 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,900 underlying shares of AEO. Below is a chart showing AEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Domo Inc (Symbol: DOMO) options are showing a volume of 2,079 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 207,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of DOMO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 481,160 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,500 underlying shares of DOMO. Below is a chart showing DOMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for W options, AEO options, or DOMO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 MFNC Videos
 PTVE shares outstanding history
 Automatic Data Processing market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
MFNC Videos-> PTVE shares outstanding history-> Automatic Data Processing market cap history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

W
AEO
DOMO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.