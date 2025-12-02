Notable Tuesday Option Activity: W, AEO, DOMO

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: AEO) saw options trading volume of 27,167 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of AEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring December 05, 2025, with 2,189 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,900 underlying shares of AEO. Below is a chart showing AEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:
And Domo Inc (Symbol: DOMO) options are showing a volume of 2,079 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 207,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of DOMO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 481,160 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,500 underlying shares of DOMO. Below is a chart showing DOMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
