Notable Tuesday Option Activity: VST, ARE, MBI

October 28, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST), where a total of 25,426 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.1% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 1,647 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,700 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (Symbol: ARE) options are showing a volume of 9,419 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 941,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.3% of ARE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 733 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,300 underlying shares of ARE. Below is a chart showing ARE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And MBIA Inc. (Symbol: MBI) options are showing a volume of 1,352 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 135,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.1% of MBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 259,670 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,312 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,200 underlying shares of MBI. Below is a chart showing MBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VST options, ARE options, or MBI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

