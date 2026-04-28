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VRT

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: VRT, ERAS, ENPH

April 28, 2026 — 03:37 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT), where a total volume of 33,768 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.5% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring June 05, 2026, with 4,518 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 451,800 underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Erasca Inc (Symbol: ERAS) saw options trading volume of 41,309 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 58.2% of ERAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring December 18, 2026, with 8,378 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 837,800 underlying shares of ERAS. Below is a chart showing ERAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 36,228 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 57.8% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring May 01, 2026, with 11,137 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for VRT options, ERAS options, or ENPH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By George Soros
 KING Videos
 Real Estate Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Stocks Held By George Soros-> KING Videos-> Real Estate Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VRT
ERAS
ENPH

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