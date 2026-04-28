Notable Tuesday Option Activity: VRT, ERAS, ENPH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT), where a total volume of 33,768 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.5% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring June 05, 2026 , with 4,518 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 451,800 underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Erasca Inc (Symbol: ERAS) saw options trading volume of 41,309 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 58.2% of ERAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring December 18, 2026, with 8,378 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 837,800 underlying shares of ERAS. Below is a chart showing ERAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 36,228 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 57.8% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring May 01, 2026, with 11,137 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VRT options, ERAS options, or ENPH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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