Notable Tuesday Option Activity: VRT, ERAS, ENPH

Erasca Inc (Symbol: ERAS) saw options trading volume of 41,309 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 58.2% of ERAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring December 18, 2026, with 8,378 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 837,800 underlying shares of ERAS. Below is a chart showing ERAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 36,228 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 57.8% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring May 01, 2026, with 11,137 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for VRT options, ERAS options, or ENPH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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