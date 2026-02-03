Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: VRNS, EXPE, DOX

February 03, 2026 — 03:21 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Varonis Systems, Inc (Symbol: VRNS), where a total of 13,578 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.4% of VRNS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 6,988 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 698,800 underlying shares of VRNS. Below is a chart showing VRNS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) saw options trading volume of 9,223 contracts, representing approximately 922,300 underlying shares or approximately 53.7% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 758 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,800 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amdocs Ltd. (Symbol: DOX) options are showing a volume of 5,026 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 502,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.4% of DOX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 941,580 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 2,330 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 233,000 underlying shares of DOX. Below is a chart showing DOX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

