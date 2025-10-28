Notable Tuesday Option Activity: VNO, LRN, SOC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Vornado Realty Trust (Symbol: VNO), where a total of 8,626 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 862,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 83.2% of VNO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 8,180 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 818,000 underlying shares of VNO. Below is a chart showing VNO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Stride Inc (Symbol: LRN) saw options trading volume of 6,230 contracts, representing approximately 623,000 underlying shares or approximately 81.7% of LRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 762,415 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 2,524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,400 underlying shares of LRN. Below is a chart showing LRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sable Offshore Corp (Symbol: SOC) saw options trading volume of 41,990 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 72.9% of SOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 19,588 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of SOC. Below is a chart showing SOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

