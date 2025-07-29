Notable Tuesday Option Activity: VFC, FLNG, CAR

Flex LNG Ltd (Symbol: FLNG) options are showing a volume of 3,135 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 313,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.1% of FLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 406,450 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,500 underlying shares of FLNG. Below is a chart showing FLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:
And Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) saw options trading volume of 7,244 contracts, representing approximately 724,400 underlying shares or approximately 68% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 639 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,900 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for VFC options, FLNG options, or CAR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
