Notable Tuesday Option Activity: VFC, FLNG, CAR

July 29, 2025 — 03:21 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC), where a total volume of 59,745 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 81.9% of VFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring August 01, 2025, with 22,355 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of VFC. Below is a chart showing VFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Flex LNG Ltd (Symbol: FLNG) options are showing a volume of 3,135 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 313,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.1% of FLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 406,450 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,500 underlying shares of FLNG. Below is a chart showing FLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

And Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) saw options trading volume of 7,244 contracts, representing approximately 724,400 underlying shares or approximately 68% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 639 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,900 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VFC options, FLNG options, or CAR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
