Notable Tuesday Option Activity: URI, QGEN, VFC

Qiagen NV (Symbol: QGEN) saw options trading volume of 13,637 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 69.3% of QGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 3,284 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 328,400 underlying shares of QGEN. Below is a chart showing QGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) saw options trading volume of 41,657 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 69.1% of VFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 20,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of VFC. Below is a chart showing VFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for URI options, QGEN options, or VFC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: FNDC Options Chain
BKTI Split History
SPY Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.