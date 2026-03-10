Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: URI, QGEN, VFC

March 10, 2026 — 03:55 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), where a total volume of 4,637 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 463,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 74.9% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 618,890 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $750 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,239 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,900 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $750 strike highlighted in orange:

Qiagen NV (Symbol: QGEN) saw options trading volume of 13,637 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 69.3% of QGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 3,284 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 328,400 underlying shares of QGEN. Below is a chart showing QGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) saw options trading volume of 41,657 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 69.1% of VFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 20,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of VFC. Below is a chart showing VFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for URI options, QGEN options, or VFC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

