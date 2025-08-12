Notable Tuesday Option Activity: URI, LRCX, MRCY

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 56,351 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.6% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $109 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025, with 5,782 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 578,200 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $109 strike highlighted in orange:
And Mercury Systems Inc (Symbol: MRCY) saw options trading volume of 3,026 contracts, representing approximately 302,600 underlying shares or approximately 47.8% of MRCY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 633,280 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 288 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,800 underlying shares of MRCY. Below is a chart showing MRCY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for URI options, LRCX options, or MRCY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Funds Holding RSMC
WOOD Historical Stock Prices
Funds Holding BGG
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.