Notable Tuesday Option Activity: URI, LRCX, MRCY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), where a total of 3,224 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 322,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.1% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 643,940 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1160 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,000 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1160 strike highlighted in orange:

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 56,351 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.6% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $109 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025, with 5,782 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 578,200 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $109 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mercury Systems Inc (Symbol: MRCY) saw options trading volume of 3,026 contracts, representing approximately 302,600 underlying shares or approximately 47.8% of MRCY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 633,280 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 288 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,800 underlying shares of MRCY. Below is a chart showing MRCY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

