Markets
URI

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: URI, LRCX, MRCY

August 12, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), where a total of 3,224 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 322,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.1% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 643,940 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1160 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,000 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 56,351 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.6% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $109 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025, with 5,782 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 578,200 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $109 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Mercury Systems Inc (Symbol: MRCY) saw options trading volume of 3,026 contracts, representing approximately 302,600 underlying shares or approximately 47.8% of MRCY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 633,280 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 288 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,800 underlying shares of MRCY. Below is a chart showing MRCY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for URI options, LRCX options, or MRCY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Funds Holding RSMC
 WOOD Historical Stock Prices
 Funds Holding BGG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Funds Holding RSMC-> WOOD Historical Stock Prices-> Funds Holding BGG-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

URI
LRCX
MRCY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.