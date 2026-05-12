Notable Tuesday Option Activity: UNH, MDB, PCVX

MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) options are showing a volume of 21,608 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 139.5% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $177.50 strike put option expiring May 22, 2026, with 1,830 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,000 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $177.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Vaxcyte Inc (Symbol: PCVX) saw options trading volume of 19,518 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 136.2% of PCVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring October 16, 2026, with 5,446 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 544,600 underlying shares of PCVX. Below is a chart showing PCVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UNH options, MDB options, or PCVX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Steven Cohen Stock Picks
ZIPR Videos
YTD Return on Dow
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.