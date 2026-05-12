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Notable Tuesday Option Activity: UNH, MDB, PCVX

May 12, 2026 — 03:28 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), where a total volume of 124,149 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 151.6% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 10,664 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) options are showing a volume of 21,608 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 139.5% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $177.50 strike put option expiring May 22, 2026, with 1,830 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,000 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $177.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Vaxcyte Inc (Symbol: PCVX) saw options trading volume of 19,518 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 136.2% of PCVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring October 16, 2026, with 5,446 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 544,600 underlying shares of PCVX. Below is a chart showing PCVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for UNH options, MDB options, or PCVX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Steven Cohen Stock Picks
 ZIPR Videos
 YTD Return on Dow

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Steven Cohen Stock Picks-> ZIPR Videos-> YTD Return on Dow-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

UNH
MDB
PCVX

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