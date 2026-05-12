Notable Tuesday Option Activity: UNH, MDB, PCVX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), where a total volume of 124,149 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 151.6% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026 , with 10,664 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) options are showing a volume of 21,608 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 139.5% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $177.50 strike put option expiring May 22, 2026, with 1,830 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,000 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $177.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vaxcyte Inc (Symbol: PCVX) saw options trading volume of 19,518 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 136.2% of PCVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring October 16, 2026, with 5,446 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 544,600 underlying shares of PCVX. Below is a chart showing PCVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UNH options, MDB options, or PCVX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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