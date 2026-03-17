Notable Tuesday Option Activity: UNH, DIN, STWD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), where a total volume of 46,369 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.2% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026 , with 2,832 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 283,200 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Dine Brands Global Inc (Symbol: DIN) saw options trading volume of 2,683 contracts, representing approximately 268,300 underlying shares or approximately 61.1% of DIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 439,265 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of DIN. Below is a chart showing DIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Starwood Property Trust Inc. (Symbol: STWD) options are showing a volume of 21,531 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.9% of STWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 10,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of STWD. Below is a chart showing STWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UNH options, DIN options, or STWD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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