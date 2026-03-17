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UNH

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: UNH, DIN, STWD

March 17, 2026 — 03:41 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), where a total volume of 46,369 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.2% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,832 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 283,200 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Dine Brands Global Inc (Symbol: DIN) saw options trading volume of 2,683 contracts, representing approximately 268,300 underlying shares or approximately 61.1% of DIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 439,265 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of DIN. Below is a chart showing DIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Starwood Property Trust Inc. (Symbol: STWD) options are showing a volume of 21,531 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.9% of STWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 10,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of STWD. Below is a chart showing STWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for UNH options, DIN options, or STWD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Home Improvement Stores Dividend Stocks
 Institutional Holders of IJAN
 Cheap Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Home Improvement Stores Dividend Stocks-> Institutional Holders of IJAN-> Cheap Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

UNH
DIN
STWD

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