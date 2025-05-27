Notable Tuesday Option Activity: UNH, AZO, AMD

AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) saw options trading volume of 676 contracts, representing approximately 67,600 underlying shares or approximately 61.5% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 109,885 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4000 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 43 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4,300 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4000 strike highlighted in orange:
And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 243,605 contracts, representing approximately 24.4 million underlying shares or approximately 56.7% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 43.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025, with 17,336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UNH options, AZO options, or AMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: WPO Historical Stock Prices
Institutional Holders of LPUS
SRZN Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.