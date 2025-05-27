Notable Tuesday Option Activity: UNH, AZO, AMD

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), where a total of 192,140 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 19.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.8% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 29.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025 , with 8,221 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 822,100 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) saw options trading volume of 676 contracts, representing approximately 67,600 underlying shares or approximately 61.5% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 109,885 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4000 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 43 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4,300 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4000 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 243,605 contracts, representing approximately 24.4 million underlying shares or approximately 56.7% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 43.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025, with 17,336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UNH options, AZO options, or AMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

