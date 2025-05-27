Markets
UNH

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: UNH, AZO, AMD

May 27, 2025 — 01:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), where a total of 192,140 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 19.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.8% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 29.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025, with 8,221 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 822,100 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) saw options trading volume of 676 contracts, representing approximately 67,600 underlying shares or approximately 61.5% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 109,885 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4000 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 43 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4,300 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4000 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 243,605 contracts, representing approximately 24.4 million underlying shares or approximately 56.7% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 43.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025, with 17,336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for UNH options, AZO options, or AMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 WPO Historical Stock Prices
 Institutional Holders of LPUS
 SRZN Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
WPO Historical Stock Prices-> Institutional Holders of LPUS-> SRZN Insider Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

UNH
AZO
AMD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.