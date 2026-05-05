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UBER

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: UBER, ROK, LRCX

May 05, 2026 — 01:52 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER), where a total volume of 80,172 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.1% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 11,617 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Symbol: ROK) options are showing a volume of 3,468 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 346,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.3% of ROK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 676,435 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,200 underlying shares of ROK. Below is a chart showing ROK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 43,409 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring May 08, 2026, with 2,941 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 294,100 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for UBER options, ROK options, or LRCX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying
 Prudential Financial YTD Return
 Good Cheap Growth Stocks To Buy

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
S&P 500 Components Hedge Funds Are Buying-> Prudential Financial YTD Return-> Good Cheap Growth Stocks To Buy-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

UBER
ROK
LRCX

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