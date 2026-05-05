Notable Tuesday Option Activity: UBER, ROK, LRCX

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Symbol: ROK) options are showing a volume of 3,468 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 346,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.3% of ROK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 676,435 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,200 underlying shares of ROK. Below is a chart showing ROK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 43,409 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring May 08, 2026, with 2,941 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 294,100 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
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