Notable Tuesday Option Activity: UBER, ROK, LRCX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER), where a total volume of 80,172 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.1% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026 , with 11,617 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Symbol: ROK) options are showing a volume of 3,468 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 346,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.3% of ROK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 676,435 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,200 underlying shares of ROK. Below is a chart showing ROK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 43,409 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring May 08, 2026, with 2,941 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 294,100 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UBER options, ROK options, or LRCX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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